Interstate 65 down to one lane overnight for resurfacing project

I-65 project contributes to lane closures.(KYTC District 3)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Interstate 65 South will be down to one lane overnight from the 25-mile marker to the 23-mile marker due to a major pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 3.

The road will be reduced to two lanes at 6 p.m. and then one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, I-65 northbound between mile marker 22 and 24 will be reduced to two lanes at 6 p.m. The road will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday will be reserved to complete any work not completed on Monday or Tuesday.

The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to use caution and expect delays during this project.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

