Interstate 65 down to one lane overnight for resurfacing project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Interstate 65 South will be down to one lane overnight from the 25-mile marker to the 23-mile marker due to a major pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 3.

The road will be reduced to two lanes at 6 p.m. and then one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, I-65 northbound between mile marker 22 and 24 will be reduced to two lanes at 6 p.m. The road will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday will be reserved to complete any work not completed on Monday or Tuesday.

The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to use caution and expect delays during this project.

I-65 will be down to one lane over night in the southbound direction from the 25 mile marker to 23 mile marker. Please use caution and expect slowed and stopped traffic. https://t.co/f4ZBdI5N8i pic.twitter.com/V5rAe2OOSa — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) April 5, 2021

