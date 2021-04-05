Kentucky congressman visits T. J. Samson vaccine clinic to see progress

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With high demand, vaccine clinics are facing new challenges. T J. Regional health invited Congressman Brett Guthrie to their vaccine clinic to tour and go over challenges that have arisen.

T. J. Samson’s vaccine clinic sits in a small county to serve a big purpose. Congressman Brett Guthrie is on the oversight committee and came to see how it has progressed. The clinic says it is proud of the efficiency and reach of its services.

“Do you have to be from Barren County?” Guthrie asks while passing through the clinic.

“No. From the state of Kentucky. However, we are taking a few Tennessee because we have a lot of clinics on the Tennessee border,” explains an employee from T. J. Regional Health.

The clinic’s been able to administer several hundred doses of the vaccines per week at the Glasgow location. While it has faced no-shows, no dose has gone to waste.

“It just shows that when people really come together on a project-- they don’t let partisanship get in the way. We can make big things happen,” Guthrie says.

Stacey Biggs with T. J. Regional Health said they wanted to thank Congressman Guthrie for his support on the national level and to ask him for help moving forward.

“We wanted the opportunity to talk to him about some issues we’ve run into along the way, whether it was about billing, insurance, funding, covid funding--those kinds of things too,” Biggs says.

One issue the clinic has faced is insurance charging veterans for the vaccine. Biggs comments on the issue, saying, “The vaccine should be free for everybody, and certainly, we want it to be free for our veterans without a doubt.”

The clinic is open for vaccinations Wednesday and Friday for the next two weeks. You can make an appointment at tjregionalhealth.org or by calling the clinic at 270-659-1010.

