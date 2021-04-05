Law enforcement searching for suspects in trailer break-in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects attempting to break into a trailer. The incident happened in the area of a new development on Sagittarius Ave.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.4

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.