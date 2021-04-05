Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for suspects in trailer break-in

Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in a trailer break in.
Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in a trailer break in.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects attempting to break into a trailer. The incident happened in the area of a new development on Sagittarius Ave.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.4

