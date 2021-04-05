Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is in custody in the Warren County Regional Jail, accused of punching and stabbing his live-in girlfriend.

Bowling Green Police Department said Michael France stabbed his girlfriend in the early morning hours of April 5 when she returned home to Audley Avenue. The victim told authorities France hid behind a shed and attacked her when she arrived. She said he punched her, grabbed her by the throat and hit her with a wooden block, pushing her into a car. Once in the vehicle, the victim told police France began stabbing her in the legs with a utility knife. France took off in the car, and at some point, the victim was able to throw the knife out the car window.

The victim eventually received treatment for her injuries at Greenview Hospital, where she had stab wounds to her legs and stomach, cuts to her face and arms and bruises on her face and legs. A doctor told police her injuries could have been life-threatening if she had not received medical attention.

France was taken into custody on numerous charges, including assault 1st degree - domestic violence, strangulation 1st degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

