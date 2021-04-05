Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two are arrested after police searched a residence on Park Avenue in Glasgow.

According to Glasgow Police, they searched the bedroom of Brandon W. Moore where they located digital scales, glass pipes, syringes, and methamphetamine.

Also arrested in connection to the items found was Nikki J. Odom.

Moore and Odom were charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia offenses.

