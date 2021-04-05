New location of Leitchfield Police Department now open to the public

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the Leitchfield Police Department, the new location of their police department is open to the public as of this morning at 8AM.

The new location is at 515 Main Street in Leitchfield and will be open Monday thru Friday from 8-4.

After months of construction and preparation we will be open for business at our new location 515 South Main Street on... Posted by Leitchfield Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

The new location is open after months of planning and construction. They thank the public for their patience and support through the process. The police department said they are looking forward to serving the community in the new location for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.