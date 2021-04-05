Advertisement

New location of Leitchfield Police Department now open to the public

The new building of the Leitchfield Police Department is now open to the public.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the Leitchfield Police Department, the new location of their police department is open to the public as of this morning at 8AM.

The new location is at 515 Main Street in Leitchfield and will be open Monday thru Friday from 8-4.

Posted by Leitchfield Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

The new location is open after months of planning and construction. They thank the public for their patience and support through the process. The police department said they are looking forward to serving the community in the new location for many years to come.

