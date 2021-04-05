Advertisement

Outstanding Ag Athletes of the Year from Muhlenberg and Metcalfe Counties

2021 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes...
2021 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year.(KY Department of Agriculture)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles applauded six Kentucky high school student-athletes for being named the 2021 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year.

“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline, and teamwork,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. It’s no secret that it is expensive to get a postsecondary education. Whether these students pursue their dreams at a four-year institution or at a vocational school, these scholarships will help offset the rising costs of continued education.”

The 2021 Ag Athletes of the Year were named at a ceremony during the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® State Basketball Tournament on April 2 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year honorees included Austin Randolph of Muhlenberg County and Annika Reed of Metcalfe County. They were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

Thirty-two student-athletes, 22 females and 10 males, applied for the 2021 Ag Athlete Awards.

The scholarships are supported by the “Ag Tag” Fund, which is financed by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. Last year, Kentucky farmers donated nearly $612,000 to the Ag Tag Program. The scholarships are just one way the funds are used to support Kentucky’s agriculture youth.

