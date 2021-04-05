Advertisement

Spring break “staycation” at Jessie James Stables

Horses at Jessie James
Horses at Jessie James(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring break is here for many kids, but with COVID restrictions still in place many families are looking to do staycations this year.

Local tourism, like Jessie James riding stable is ready to make your staycation memorable.

They Offer a variety of trails and have something for everyone.

“We are welcoming everyone to come out and ride horses with us. We offer a two mile ride and a two hour ride. We have custom made saddles the kids that want to ride double can ride with an adult on the saddle works our really well,” said Carey.

Horse rides at Jessie James
Horse rides at Jessie James(Kaley Skaggs)

They even offer a wide of other fun family activities.

“We also have mini golf and gave tours on the property and we have some camping and rental cabins as well,” said Ricky Carey, Owner.

Jessie James has been a part of the community for decades.

“We have been around since 1970s and we would like to be able to continue to serve the community, “said Carey.

They are located on mammoth cave road in cave city.

Find out more about Jessie James Riding Stable by visiting their website.

