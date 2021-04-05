Advertisement

The JA Student of the Week is Allie Doran

The JA Student of the Week is Allie Doran
The JA Student of the Week is Allie Doran
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Allie Doran, a 4th grader at Alvaton Elementary. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Allie wants to be a baker and own her own bakery when she grows up. Allie’s favorite part of JA was “learning how money can buy a service or a good and how you can save money for things you want and need.”  She also said, “I love Junior Achievement because it teaches you about real life.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

