Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Beshear reported 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in Kentucky including 10 in Allen, two in Barren, one in Logan, one in Simpson and two in Warren.

The governor also announced that fully vaccinated Kentuckians are no longer being asked to limit domestic travel. However, he reiterated that masks and other safety protocols should still be followed when traveling.

Gov. Beshear said there were 299 new cases of the virus on Sunday, five new deaths and nine deaths from audit. The governor said last week ended the state’s 12-week decline in cases. “Kentucky, at least as of this week, is no longer on the decline,” Beshear said. The governor went on to say that he believed Kentucky was in a plateau and not seeing an increase in cases as of Monday.

Gov. Beshear reported 110 new cases of the virus for Monday, but believed those numbers were impacted by lab closures and a more realistic look at the numbers would be seen mid-week. He reported 4 new deaths and 4 deaths from audit.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-5-2021 (WBKO)

Watch below.

