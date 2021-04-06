Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.
Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County

Latest News

Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers
MCHD
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in...
Baylor ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season with 86-70 victory
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
All I-65 southbound lanes closed near Cemetery Road exit following fatal crash, multiple fatalities suspected