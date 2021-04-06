Advertisement

After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: ‘Stay out of politics’

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia restrictive. And he is warning big business to “stay out of politics” after major corporations distanced themselves from the state’s new rules amid vast public pressure.

McConnell on Monday slammed President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Georgia bill as racist, a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans.

The GOP leader’s decision to dive into the voting issues shows the scramble Republicans face as progressive groups are shining a spotlight on corporate America to live up to its brands and values.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.
Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car

Latest News

Map of traffic caused by crash at I-65.
All I-65 southbound lanes closed near Cemetery Road exit following crash
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
COVID-19 vaccine
Kentuckians 16 and up eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
I-65 project contributes to lane closures.
Interstate 65 down to one lane overnight for resurfacing project