All I-65 southbound lanes closed near Cemetery Road exit following crash
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - All southbound lanes on Interstate 65 are closed and traffic is being diverted following a serious crash.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be diverted on I-65 south at exit 26 (Cemetery Road), to the off-ramp and redirected back to I-65 at the on-ramp at exit 26. The estimated clear time is 5 hours, so motorists are asked to get off at an earlier exit or to avoid the area.
