Arts of Southern Kentucky announces $75,000 in gifts to support the organization

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky (ASK) announced $75,000 worth of gifts to the organization from Sherry and Jeff Reed and an anonymous donor.

The $50,000 Reed gift will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Sherry and Jeff Reed Endowment. A star dressing room at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center will bear their names.

“The opportunity to share the arts is at the core of why I became a musician, conductor and, now, President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky,” says Jeff Reed. “I have been privileged to enjoy an incredible career in the arts. Now, Sherry and I have the honor of helping ensure that this community is able to enjoy performances and educational programming for decades to come.”

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that Jeff and Sherry Reed have had on the Arts in South Central Kentucky. Harnessing their leadership and abilities led to the formation of Arts of Southern Kentucky,” says ASK Board Chair Beth Sigler. “At this crucial time in our operations, they send a powerful message by making this gift. They exemplify service to our community through leading by example. We are thrilled that the Star Dressing Room will bear their names.”

The $25,000 anonymous gift was given in honor of Finance Director Shea Mahoney and will be evenly split between the support of operating expenses and the establishment of an endowment. The Finance Office at SKyPAC will bear the designation that the gift has been made in Mahoney’s honor.

These gifts follow the recent announcement of the naming of the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall after a one million dollar donation by the couple.

“The gifts provided by the Scotts, Reeds, and the anonymous donor in honor of Shea Mahoney are a part of the organizational momentum that we are experiencing with Arts of Southern Kentucky,” says ASK Board Chair Beth Sigler.  “The merger generated great momentum - which spurred the Scott’s gift - and now the Scott’s gift is going to spur additional support. We are in the opening chapters of a very positive story.”

