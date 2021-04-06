Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron sues over stimulus tax rule

Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)
Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee have added their voices objecting to a rule in the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan that bars states from using relief money to offset tax cuts.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III accuse the federal government of an “unprecedented power grab.”

They filed suit Tuesday in Kentucky. They’re requesting an injunction to block enforcement of the tax-related provision and asked that the restriction be struck down.

The suit echoes action filed in Alabama by the attorneys general from 13 states that took aim at the provision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Two arrested after syringes, pipes, and meth are found at a Glasgow residence.
Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

Latest News

Blue Moon Ice Cream
Chaney’s Dairy Barn aims to bring awareness to child abuse with Blue Moon Ice Cream
Austin Anthony
Bowling Green photographer donates kidney to stranger
Kentucky Career Center
What to know about scheduling your in-person unemployment appointment Wednesday
Dr. James Middleton fears what will happen after he retires as he is having a difficult time...
‘Where are our country docs? | Munfordville doctor fears for future of rural medicine