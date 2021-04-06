Bowling Green and Warren County expand the Kentucky Transpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Warren County have issued a $46.5M bond to help pay for the expansion and development of the Kentucky Transpark.

The initial Kentucky Transpark was 700 acres and serves as home to 19 private companies and three educational facilities that employ over 2,600 people. The bond will pay for the development of more than 400 acres.

“The Kentucky Transpark has been wildly successful and supports over 7,000 jobs in our community directly and indirectly. Investing in the park’s development ensures that we can support the expansion of existing businesses and serve new businesses who want to grow in this thriving ecosystem,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has a robust business expansion and attraction strategy, and we have received a great deal of interest by businesses considering a location in the Kentucky Transpark expansion area. Developing this acreage will allow us to have a high-quality product that is ready to occupy for companies that want to establish operations quickly,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Ron Bunch. “The new property will include a wide variety of site options for businesses, including rail access and substantial utilities.”

“Bowling Green has a diverse economy with businesses who have invested in our community, many of them located in the Transpark. I applaud the decision of fellow city and county leaders to continue investing in development so that our existing companies, and new ones, can expand with ease,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott.

“We have seen recent investments in the Kentucky Transpark and Transpark expansion by companies like CROWN Cork and Seal, Dollar General, Nova Steel, and Ball Corporation. It is an honor to lead economic development efforts in a community that is willing to invest in enhancing our ability to recover and grow our economy. With the Transpark expansion property, we will have exceptional sites for a variety of businesses to grow in our community,” said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed three economic development projects totaling $312.6M in capital investment which will generate 504 new jobs for 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.