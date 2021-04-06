Advertisement

Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public

Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s new Texas Roadhouse opened at 3 p.m. Monday, and managing partner James Walrath, said people were already lined up at the door by 8 a.m.

“The grand opening was scheduled at 3:30, but we decided to open at three because of the Lines,” Walrath said. “The Chamber of Commerce was down here, we did our ribbon cutting and the line just kept building up.”

Walrath said he is excited that Texas Roadhouse is now available to the people of Bowling Green. “The city of Bowling Green has definitely welcomed us, and we feel that passion and that pride. We definitely feel like a family here,” he said.

The restaurant is opening just a few weeks after its founder and CEO, Kent Taylor, died. Taylor based Texas Roadhouse out of Louisville.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse know for its Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. “We have barbecue, we have ribs that fall off the bone. We are definitely known for our bread. Everything’s made from scratch,” Walrath said.

Bowling Green’s Texas Roadhouse will be open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday through Sunday the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.

Today we celebrated the grand opening of Texas Roadhouse 🎉 The Texas Roadhouse story is simple; legendary food,...

Posted by Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.
Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Kentuckians 16 and up eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
I-65 project contributes to lane closures.
Interstate 65 down to one lane overnight for resurfacing project
House fire in BG
Increase of house fires in Bowling Green; Could they be connected?
Candace Davis is Poppy's teacher of the month
Candace Davis named Poppy’s Teacher of the Month