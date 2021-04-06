Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s new Texas Roadhouse opened at 3 p.m. Monday, and managing partner James Walrath, said people were already lined up at the door by 8 a.m.

“The grand opening was scheduled at 3:30, but we decided to open at three because of the Lines,” Walrath said. “The Chamber of Commerce was down here, we did our ribbon cutting and the line just kept building up.”

Walrath said he is excited that Texas Roadhouse is now available to the people of Bowling Green. “The city of Bowling Green has definitely welcomed us, and we feel that passion and that pride. We definitely feel like a family here,” he said.

The restaurant is opening just a few weeks after its founder and CEO, Kent Taylor, died. Taylor based Texas Roadhouse out of Louisville.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse know for its Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. “We have barbecue, we have ribs that fall off the bone. We are definitely known for our bread. Everything’s made from scratch,” Walrath said.

Bowling Green’s Texas Roadhouse will be open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday through Sunday the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.

Today we celebrated the grand opening of Texas Roadhouse 🎉 The Texas Roadhouse story is simple; legendary food,... Posted by Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 5, 2021

