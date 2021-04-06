Advertisement

Do-over school year decision deadline set for May 1st

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Kentucky students have until May 1 to decide whether they want to retake the 2020-2021 school year or supplement courses they have already taken.

School boards have until June 1 to decide whether to accept the requests. They will not be allowed to make decisions on an individual basis.

The Supplemental School Year Program was created March 24 when Gov. Andy Beshear signed off on legislation that gave students the option to repeat the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law also gives high school senior athletes a fifth year of eligibility.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 near exit 26 re-open following crash involving multiple fatalities
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
Two arrested after syringes, pipes, and meth are found at a Glasgow residence.
Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

Latest News

MCHD
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 near exit 26 re-open following crash involving multiple fatalities
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,
After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: ‘Stay out of politics’
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public