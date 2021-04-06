Governor Andy Beshear announces 344 COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO)- On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 344 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.89% positivity rate.

Governor Beshear is also reported 7 deaths on Tuesday, and 6 new audit deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 6,184.

Currently, there are 367 Kentuckians hospitalized, 116 in the ICU and there are 57 on a ventilator.

The top counties with the most positive cases on Tuesday include Jefferson, Christian, Scott and Carter. Each county reported at least 16 new cases.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians who have yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to check out the list of places across the state that are offering the vaccine.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

