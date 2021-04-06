Hilltoppers add games at No. 5 Florida

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Softball head coach Amy Tudor announced several additions to the Hilltoppers’ 2021 regular-season schedule.

WKU has added a pair of games at No. 5 Florida this Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. In addition to the Gators, the Tops will also play an exhibition game against Softball Canada on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Saturday, April 10

WKU at #5 Florida at 10 a.m. CT

WKU vs Softball Canada at 3 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 11

WKU at #5 Florida at 10 a.m. CT

WKU’s games against Florida will be streamed online via the SEC Network + and Saturday’s game can also be listened to live on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. Sunday’s Florida game will have audio streams found on FloridaGators.com.

