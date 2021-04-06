In-person unemployment appointments in Bowling Green will start April 15

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear and Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced Tuesday that in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services will open April 15 at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers (KCCs).

KCC staff will be available for in-person assistance by appointment only. At 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, April 7, Kentuckians can begin scheduling Monday through Friday appointments at kcc.ky.gov.

Openings on Wednesday will be for appointments from April 15 through the 30.

Beginning April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, with additional appointment times opening each day thereafter.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

Labor Secretary Roberts said the Kentucky Career Center staff is working diligently to prepare for opening day.

“It has taken a lot of work to make it happen in a short window of time, but our staff has worked hard in recent weeks to pull everything together to get us in a position to once again provide services that unemployment claimants need at this critical time,” Roberts said.

Kentucky Career Center Regional Locations:

The cabinet will also be opening a new, temporary facility in Lexington, which will also provide UI assistance.

Ashland

1844 Carter Ave.

Ashland, KY 41042

Bowling Green

803 Chestnut St.

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Covington

1324 Madison Ave.

Covington, KY 41011

Elizabethtown

233 Ring Road, Suite 100

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hazard

412 Roy Campbell Dr.

Hazard, KY 41701

Hopkinsville

110 Riverfront Dr.

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Lexington

2624 Research Park Dr.

Lexington, KY 40511

Louisville

600 W. Cedar St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Morehead

1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160

Morehead, KY 40351

Owensboro

3108 Fairview Drive

Owensboro, KY 42303

Paducah

416 South 6th St.

Paducah, KY 42001

Prestonsburg

686 North Lake Drive

Prestonsburg, KY 41339

Somerset

410 East Mt. Vernon St.

Somerset, KY 42501

Special instructions

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times.

Photo ID is required to enter a KCC building.

Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19.

Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.

While staff makes every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.

