Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Two arrested after syringes, pipes, and meth are found at a Glasgow residence.
Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

Latest News

The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Bowling Green and Warren County expand the Kentucky Transpark
Interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell in Bowling Green
McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base