Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Two arrested after syringes, pipes, and meth are found at a Glasgow residence.
Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
By 7 p.m traffic on I-65 northbound at the mile marker, 25 will be reduced to one lane. Drivers...
KYTC District 3 urging drivers to be cautious on I-65 during construction