KYTC District 3 urging drivers to be cautious on I-65 during construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC District 3 has started a resurfacing project along a stretch of I-65. This project will cause lane closures overnight. Drivers need to be cautious if they plan on traveling and should be prepared to slow down.

Monday night the southbound lane of I-65 was closed at mile marker 25. Tuesday at 6 p.m. KYTC District 3 will begin shutting down northbound lanes of traffic on I-65 at mile marker 25. By 7 p.m traffic on I-65 northbound at mile marker 25 will be reduced to one lane.

If you’re planning on traveling along I-65 this evening please be aware that there will be lane closures beginning around 6pm in the northbound lanes starting around mile marker 25. Please use caution while driving and take things slow. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/arl5goHKYm — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) April 6, 2021

“Last night, we worked in the southbound direction near the 25-mile marker. Tonight we are expecting to work in the northbound direction near the 25-mile marker. So it’ll be down to one lane starting around 7 p.m. I think they’re going to put it down to two lanes around 6 p.m. Then around 7 p.m. it will drop to one lane and then it will stay that way overnight up until 6 a.m. It could be done earlier than that, but by 6 a.m the lane closures will be down,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3. “Again, we just need people to be aware of this and pay attention to all the pre-warning signs and cones and barrels and everything that is up as well. We just need people to pay attention to those and slow down.”

This project is working to repair a stretch of 65 in all 6 lanes starting at mile marker 25 going all the way to mile marker 13 in Simpson County.

“Unfortunately, the construction process is going to cause some delays and some congestion. We just want people to know about this ahead of time really pay attention within that area, slow down, be aware that slowed or even stop traffic could be in the area. It can back up for several miles, even before the work zone. So we just want people to be safe,” added Watt. “This is going to be a long project that’s not going to get done till winter and it will mainly be at nighttime when I-65 will be down to one lane overnight. It will not be that way every night. But it just depends on the phase of the construction they are in this week, they’re doing a lot of prep work.”

I-65 northbound will be down to two lanes at 6 pm and down to one lane at 7 pm in Warren County between the 22 and 24 mile marker. The work will be going on until 6 am. Motorists should expect slowed and stopped traffic. Use caution! https://t.co/f4ZBdI5N8i pic.twitter.com/iHEgnHAUzv — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) April 6, 2021

KYTC District 3 will keep the public up to date on when and where they are planning to work on I-65. To follow them on Twitter for updates click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.