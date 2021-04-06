News - Part-Time Multi-Media Journalist

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

April 6, 2021

Part-Time Multi-Media Journalist

ABOUT GRAY:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT WBKO:

WBKO Television is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX and CW affiliates.

Nestled in the heart of south central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville, WBKO is home to Emmy and AP award winning mentors with a combined experience of over 75 years. We offer employees flexibility to learn other jobs with the latest industry equipment and software; live news experience; and encouragement to volunteer in the community. Over the last 15 years, we have helped raise more than nine million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We also enjoy being a part of the community by engaging in activities including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping to promote United Way’s Day of Caring, and jumping into icy cold water for Junior Achievement’s Penguin Plunge.

WBKO is a part of Gray Media which owns and/or operates stations in 93 television markets. Our employees have moved on to Nashville, Louisville, Discovery Channel, Turner Broadcasting, ESPN, and many other markets around the country.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored! Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s longest known cave system, is also right down I-65. The arts scene is active in Bowling Green with the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) which brings in nationally-known artists and productions.

WBKO works closely with Western Kentucky University by airing a weekly “View From the Hill” segment and covering its programs and Division I sports teams.

WBKO is proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally, be more community-oriented, and have fun in a family environment.

JOB SUMMARY:

WBKO-TV, an ABC, FOX, CW affiliate, has an immediate opening for a part-time multi-media journalist who can edit video, post stories for the web, and write for newscasts. The successful candidate will also be trained to produce a newscast and/or report as needed.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Provide content for daily live newscast as well as mobile platforms.

· Work to gather and edit compelling video and sound.

· Develop a network of sources.

· Contribute pictures, video and text updates to mobile platforms consistently throughout the day.

· Work a variable schedule due to changing shifts, turnover, station projects, etc.

· Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

· Candidate must possess strong verbal and written communication skills including excellent news writing and visual story-telling ability.

· Should be able to coordinate news crews and content to deliver the best live show possible under daily deadline pressure.

· Creativity a must.

· Previous experience preferred.

· College degree in journalist or equivalent combination of education and experience preferred.

Qualified applicants apply online and attach your cover letter and resume.

Drug screen required.

Please apply online here!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

