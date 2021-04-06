Advertisement

US Navy: ‘Active shooter incident’ at Fort Detrick

Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there were at least two victims, and the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors. Police said the suspect was “down.”

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
FILE
UPDATE: Names released following crash on Memphis Junction Road
The victim told police Michael France hit and stabbed her and took off with her in the car,...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, taking off with her in car
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
Two arrested after syringes, pipes, and meth are found at a Glasgow residence.
Meth, pipes, and syringes found results in arrest of two Glasgow residents

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House...
US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge
The cast of "Norman Conquests", from left to right, Ben Miles, Stephen Mangan, Jessica Hynes,...
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Chernobyl’ actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Testimony in Chauvin trial continues