Rock Steady Boxing to host event at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, an opportunity to draw attention to the neurodegenerative disorder that affects some seven to 10 million people. Parkinson’s can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function.

Exercise can help ease the symptoms of Parkinson’s, particularly a boxing workout. Jill Steffey with Rock Steady Boxing said, ““One of the things we’ve discovered, is that hitting things and crossing your midline, so going across your body, actually puts the dopamine back in your brain, and that’s what people with Parkinson’s have lost.” Steffey said she has seen improvement among Parkinson’s patients in as little as six weeks. “We can’t cure Parkinson’s but we can help make it better to live with.”

Rock Steady Boxing will host a special event this spring at Bowling Green Ballpark. 12 stations will be set up and will include basic boxing equipment, therapists and other community partners who can share information and resources to benefit Parkinson’s patients.

The event is April 17 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call 270-799-3667 or go here to learn more about Rock Steady Boxing.

