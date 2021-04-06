Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We did it! Tuesday gave us our first 80 degree day of the year in Bowling Green. It was also our first 80 degree day since Nov. 10, 2020! We stay very warm into Wednesday, but a shot at rain is back in the picture.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise it will be a day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees, and low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only be in the lower 60s with the bulk of the rainfall occurring then. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Mid-to-low 70s continues into Friday for highs as well as the weekend! Shower chances are slim for both Friday and Saturday as the bulk of the day looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Long range forecast for the middle of April looks to be near normal for temperatures with drier than normal precipitation! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Isolated t/showers possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds S-15

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing. Breezy, a bit cooler. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW-16

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Slight chance of a shower. High 78, Low 55, winds SW-14

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (2010)

Record Low: 25 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.77″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 58)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (10.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

