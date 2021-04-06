The Cheese Queen of Bowling Green gears up for busy season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Charcuterie boards have become a popular dish for many.

Rajna Bulut, known as the Cheese Queen, offers these fun boards with her own twist and flair to them.

“I have always had a passion for making food, sharing food, connecting with food,” said Bulut.

What started as just a hobby has now grown into a business.

“This actually started as a hobby of mine. Making cheese boards for people for dinner parties for my friends and I thought it would be a fun way to introduce the people of Bowling Green to something they have never seen before” said Bulut.

Now with holidays like Mothers Day are just around the corner, The Cheese Queen is preparing for her busy season telling 13 News that it is an honor to serve the community:

“Seeing people eat them honestly, delivering boards and just seeing the smile on peoples faces when they see it,” said Bulut.

