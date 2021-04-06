Advertisement

The Cheese Queen of Bowling Green gears up for busy season

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Charcuterie boards have become a popular dish for many.

Rajna Bulut, known as the Cheese Queen, offers these fun boards with her own twist and flair to them.

“I have always had a passion for making food, sharing food, connecting with food,” said Bulut.

What started as just a hobby has now grown into a business.

“This actually started as a hobby of mine. Making cheese boards for people for dinner parties for my friends and I thought it would be a fun way to introduce the people of Bowling Green to something they have never seen before” said Bulut.

Now with holidays like Mothers Day are just around the corner, The Cheese Queen is preparing for her busy season telling 13 News that it is an honor to serve the community:

“Seeing people eat them honestly, delivering boards and just seeing the smile on peoples faces when they see it,” said Bulut.

If you are interested in order from The Cheese Queen click HERE.

You can also visit her Instagram page to find events The Cheese Queen will be at HERE.

