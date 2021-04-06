Advertisement

Unemployment fraud prevention task force created to tackle fake claims in Kentucky

Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday creating a task forced aimed at stopping unemployment fraud, as the state sees an increase in fake claims during the pandemic.

A release from Beshear’s office says the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force will consist of state and federal agencies who will “investigate, prosecute and prevent unemployment insurance fraud.”

The Office of Unemployment Insurance is also ramping up security measures to prevent fraud.

The agency announced Friday that it will be stopping claimants from changing their bank account information after receiving recent reports of unauthorized changes.

