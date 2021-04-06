Very warm Tuesday before rain arrives midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny Monday, we have some clouds move into the region, but the warm temps stick around south-central Kentucky!

The next few days can be a little troublesome to get those outdoor chores complete as shower and storm chances increase in the region! (WBKO)

Tuesday is the pick of the week as high temps will be flirting with the upper 70s and even some home thermometers could reach 80! There will be some mid-level clouds in the morning, but they will fade as sunshine takes over. During the afternoon, some other clouds may develop, but that won’t stop the heat! Definitely a day you want to take advantage of because we are tracking some showers and storms midweek along with some “cooler” air later in the week!

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise it will be a day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees, and low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only be in the lower 60s with the bulk of the rainfall occurring then. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Mid-to-low 70s continues into Friday for highs as well as the weekend! Shower chances are slim for both Friday and Saturday as the bulk of the day looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Long range forecast for the middle of April looks to be near normal for temperatures with drier than normal precipitation! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 79. Low 55. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds S at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 73. Low 52. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (2010, 1929)

Record Low Today: 25 (1887)

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (10.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1512 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 41

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

