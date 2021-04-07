Advertisement

9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested

Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville parents are charged with felony child abuse after officers and a forensic nurse discovered their newborn child had at least five broken bones, including those in both legs.

Amanda Yff, 26, and Brent Bishop, 30, were charged Monday, according to arrest documents.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded after the pair called about their 9-day-old newborn falling off a bed, with records showing they told officers the baby had a broken arm.

EMS brought Yff and the child to a local hospital, where she gave a statement to officers saying, “I can’t believe I hurt my baby this bad.”

Records show once the newborn was examined by a forensic specialist, it was determined the child had at least five broken bones, including the humerus and radius in the child’s left arm, the femur bones in both legs, and a broken tibia in the right leg. The nurse also noted a bruise on the left side of the baby’s head.

Yff told investigators she had fallen asleep, and when she and Bishop woke up, they could not find the baby; she claimed they eventually found the child face-down on the floor next to the bed.

The nurse who examined the child reported to investigators the child had signs of “inflicted physical abuse” with injuries so severe they “show an indifference for human life.”

An arrest warrant was issued for the pair’s home address on Canterbury Court, which ended with investigating officers finding a slew of drugs including cocaine, meth, oxycodone, and marijuana, plus various items of paraphernalia. A gun was also found in the home.

Yff and Bishop are charged with abuse and drug possession.

