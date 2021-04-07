A Warm, Unsettled Finish to the Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time this month of April, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed Wednesday afternoon. More rain is likely Wednesday night as a frontal system moves through.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Total amount of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will only amount between a quarter and a half of an inch of rainfall for most spots, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the low 80s! Stray showers and storms are possible later in the day for Friday, but we expect a mostly dry day in store. More showers and storms return on Saturday with another system moving into the region - this will only allow high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with variably cloudy skies. And it will be breezy in the region all the way through Saturday in south-central Kentucky! Sunday will dry out with lighter winds, but high temps will be similar to Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s. The start of next week will be similar temperature wise with stray shower chances returning as early as Tuesday. Long range forecast for the middle and latter half of April looks to bring below normal temperatures with drier than normal precipitation - so don’t let the heat force you to put away the jackets and coats just yet! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing. Breezy, a bit cooler. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW-16

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. Slight chance of a shower. High 83, Low 58, winds SW-14

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 70, Low 48, winds SW-14

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 88 (2001)

Record Low: 23 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.92″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34/ Small Particulate Matter: 69)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (10.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.