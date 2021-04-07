Advertisement

Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘fake’ employee scamming public

Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer claiming to be an employee with the agency.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammer tells callers he is Lt. David Gilmore, badge #9726 and he is calling in regards to a warrant of arrest for a missed court date. The number that shows up on the caller ID even says the number is coming from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

“This person is NOT employed by our office! Our office will not call you regarding a missed court date, any money owed or for any outstanding warrants,” the department wrote on Facebook.

If you receive a call from this person, or any person stating you have an outstanding warrant, please hang up.

