Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘fake’ employee scamming public

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer claiming to be an employee with the agency.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammer tells callers he is Lt. David Gilmore, badge #9726 and he is calling in regards to a warrant of arrest for a missed court date. The number that shows up on the caller ID even says the number is coming from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

“This person is NOT employed by our office! Our office will not call you regarding a missed court date, any money owed or for any outstanding warrants,” the department wrote on Facebook.

If you receive a call from this person, or any person stating you have an outstanding warrant, please hang up.

‼‼ PLEASE SHARE ‼‼ Our office has recently been made aware of a scammer posing as an employee with the Barren Co.... Posted by Barren County Sheriffs' Office on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.