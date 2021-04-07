Becky Brooks Vintage opens in downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bringing back staple looks from the past, Becky Brooks Vintage in downtown Bowling Green has opened its doors to offer unique, one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

The owner, Amanda Brooks, says that she is excited to share her passion for vintage with the community.

“I handpick every piece and style and it is just a fun collection for anything throwback,” Brooks said.

They have items ranging from three-piece suits to unique pins.

“We kind of span different decades mainly from the 50s to the 90s,” Brooks added.

Brooks tells 13 News that she is excited for all these pieces to find homes. Originally working and selling from home, she is ready to now have a storefront to display all her beautiful vintage wear.

“I truly love the pieces. I was selling from my house and I really wanted to give them a place to shine.”

Becky Brooks Vintage is located at 432 E Main.

