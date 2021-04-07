Bowling Green Fire Department to use decommissioned jet for training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department will use a decommissioned Comp Air Jet for training purposes.

The jet had been decommissioned at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport for several years and the airport donated it to the fire department. The aircraft was transported to its new concrete pad Wednesday morning.

Susan Harmon, the Airport Manager, says “I’m very excited for the opportunity that the airport was able to do this and the fire department will be able to utilize it in many ways. I think it will also benefit the community, pilots and users of the airport, so that the firefighters have the full capacity training that they’re allowed to have. I think this is a whole new level than what we’ve had here in Bowling Green before.”

Harmon added this will allow the firefighters to do real-life training.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.