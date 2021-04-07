Chaney’s Dairy Barn aims to bring awareness to child abuse with Blue Moon Ice Cream

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month, you can eat blue ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Chaney says they got the opportunity to work with the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, and since blue is the color of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Chaney’s thought they could bring awareness with their Blue Moon Ice Cream.

“Bringing awareness to that, they do such a wonderful job there and you know, we were just thinking what, what’s something that we could do, even if it seems a little small, it’s not big, but what we what could we do, and we thought that that would be a great way for us to support them to get awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month,” says Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

You can also raise awareness by wearing the color blue during the month of April.

