Congressman Brett Guthrie tours Med Center’s vaccine clinic in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Congressman Brett Guthrie visited Med Center Health’s WKU Health Sciences Complex. There, he saw how vaccine distribution was going and advocated for everyone eligible to get the vaccine.

“I’m on the health care subcommittee, I’m the ranking republican on the health care subcommittee, so I’ve had oversight of operation warp speed,” Congressman Guthrie said. Through his experience on the subcommittee, Guthrie said he is confident the vaccine is safe and effective.

“I know a lot of people have been concerned about the speed, but I’m just here to tell you, from my perspective, as honest as I can, that I am completely confident that the FDA cut zero corners in any respect in terms of safety and efficacy,” Congressman Guthrie said. “

Congressman Guthrie said nobody that has been vaccinated has been hospitalized or died from complications relating to COVID-19, “all three vaccines that are approved by the FDA are 100 percent effective against real, serious illness,” he said.

Echoing the words of Senator Mitch McConnell, Guthrie stated that republican men are a group found to be hesitant to receive the vaccine.

“I’m a conservative man, and I’ve followed this process. The process was put in place under the previous administration, under President Trump’s administration, it’s been verified by the Biden administration. So, whatever your political perspective is, you have presidents of both sides, and both parties, that have pushed this and promoted it,” Congressman Guthrie explained.

Med Center Health’s Director of Pharmacy Dr. Melinda Joyce said another group of people that have been hesitant to get the vaccine is women within child-bearing years.

“There’s been a lot of things out there about whether or not it can cause reproductive issues, and there’s no science behind any of that,” Joyce explained. “In fact, you know, there are organizations such as the American College of Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine, all of them have said it is much safer to get the vaccine than it is to be concerned about getting the virus.”

As a corporation, Med Center Health has vaccinated 66,293 people. 29,290 of those people have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. By the end of the day Wednesday, Med Center Health’s Bowling Green vaccine clinic will have vaccinated more than 60,000 people, administering 900 doses per day.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.