Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,028 new cases of COVID-19, though 300 were from Monday and Tuesday, and could not be confirmed until Wednesday due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

The governor reported 10 new deaths and four deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily reportincidence rate map, information on testing locationsvaccinescontact tracingschool reports and guidanceguidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

