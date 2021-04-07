Advertisement

Kids on the Block recruiting new members to Youth Board

By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We see it all the time, kids helping kids, from lemonade stands to taking a stand against bullying. It’s refreshing to see the passion and compassion of our children.

There’s another way they can get involved in our community, by serving on the Kids on the Block Youth Board.

The Kids on the Block Youth Board is for children in grades three through six who are willing to provide feedback and perspective on KOB programs. They are invited to share their reactions and opinions on what they liked and what they think can be better, and even offer thoughts on the puppets’ clothes, and if the language and wording in scripts is up to date.

The Youth Board meets the third Tuesday of every month from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. It is hoped that experiences like this one will introduce children to philanthropy at an early age and inspire them to remain involved and engaged in their communities throughout their lives.

The Youth Board also helps prepare for Kids on the Block fundraising activities and events.

If your child would like to join or learn more about the Kids on the Block Youth Board, email katie@kykob.org.

