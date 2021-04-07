Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been hurt in an accident involving tree work in Warren County.

It happened a little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Alvaton community near H.E. Johnson Road. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a tree limb hit a truck and the homeowner was inside the truck at the time. First responders worked to free the victim from the truck so he could be transported to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The accident happened during tree work in Warren County's Alvaton community. (WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.