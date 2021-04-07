Advertisement

Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
By Laura Rogers and Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been hurt in an accident involving tree work in Warren County.

It happened a little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Alvaton community near H.E. Johnson Road. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a tree limb hit a truck and the homeowner was inside the truck at the time. First responders worked to free the victim from the truck so he could be transported to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

