Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 death from COVID-19

MCHD
MCHD(MCHD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County Health Department reports no new cases but one death from COVID-19 on April 6th.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 2,851 cases.

MCHD is currently managing 15 cases.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Muhlenberg County Health Department every Monday in April, by appointment only.

Call 270-754-3200 to schedule. It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

They will continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department or

2. Owensboro Health at 1-877-888-6647 or

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

4. Visit an urgent care center or 5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800- 722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see the Muhlenberg County Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest information.

