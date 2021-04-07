Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Woodstone Drive

WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Richardsville Fire Department, at 1:10AM they were called to a structure fire on Woodstone Drive. There was heavy fire at the rear of the residence. Gott and Smiths Grove fire departments assisted on the scene.

As agencies extinguished the fire, Dell Way to Moorman Lane were closed.

Richardsville Fire working an active structure fire on Woodstone Dr. please avoid area. Roadway is shut down from Dell Way to Moorman Ln. pic.twitter.com/DDHxmAlvg2 — Richardsville Fire (@RichardsvilleFD) April 7, 2021

Med Center EMS and the State Fire Marshals office was also called to determine cause and origin.

