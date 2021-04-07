Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Woodstone Drive

Multiple agencies responding to house fire.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Richardsville Fire Department, at 1:10AM they were called to a structure fire on Woodstone Drive. There was heavy fire at the rear of the residence. Gott and Smiths Grove fire departments assisted on the scene.

As agencies extinguished the fire, Dell Way to Moorman Lane were closed.

Med Center EMS and the State Fire Marshals office was also called to determine cause and origin.

