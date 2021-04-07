Park City man arrested for cocaine possession after traffic stop
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Glasgow Police, a Park City man was arrested on April 6 after a traffic stop.
Glasgow Police located cocaine inside the pocket of Adam Wilburn.
Wilburn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine.
He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he has since been released.
