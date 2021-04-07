Advertisement

Park City man arrested for cocaine possession after traffic stop

Adam Wilburn of Park City
Adam Wilburn of Park City(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Glasgow Police, a Park City man was arrested on April 6 after a traffic stop.

Glasgow Police located cocaine inside the pocket of Adam Wilburn.

Wilburn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he has since been released.

