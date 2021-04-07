Showers and storms possible, otherwise very warm Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After dry and warm weather, we finally see some moisture back in south-central Kentucky!

A very warm day in store with scattered showers and storms possible. (WBKO)

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise it will be a day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees, and low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only be in the lower 60s with the bulk of the rainfall occurring then. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Total amount of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will only amount between a quarter and a half of an inch of rainfall for most spots, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and low 80s! Stray showers and storms are possible later in the day for Friday, but we expect a mostly dry day in store! More scattered showers and storms return on Saturday with another system moving into the region - this will only allow high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with variably cloudy skies. And it will be breezy in the region from Wednesday all the way through Saturday in south-central Kentucky! Sunday will dry out with lighter winds, but high temps will be similar to Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s. The start of next week will be similar temperature wise with stray shower chances returning as early as Tuesday. Long range forecast for the middle and latter half of April looks to bring below normal temperatures with drier than normal precipitation - so don’t let the heat force you to put away the jackets and coats just yet! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 75. Low 53. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 81. Low 58. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (2001, 1929, 1915)

Record Low Today: 23 (1982)

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 69)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (10.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1334 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.78″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

