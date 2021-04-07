Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
File image
Do-over school year decision deadline set for May 1st
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Bowling Green and Warren County expand the Kentucky Transpark

Latest News

St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as its first Black woman mayor.
A chance to rise: St. Louis elects 1st Black female mayor
St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as its first Black woman mayor.
First Black woman wins St. Louis mayoral race
Event at the Bowling Green ballpark featuring unicorn rides and post game fireworks
‘Unicornify’ the ballpark set for July 23
Multiple agencies responding to house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Woodstone Drive