‘Unicornify’ the ballpark set for July 23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are looking to make your summer more magical. ‘Unicornify the ballpark’ Friday is July 23, according to a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Unicorn Night will include FREE unicorn rides, a light up unicorn horn giveaway, unicorn sundaes, and post-game fireworks.

Individual game tickets go on sale April 24.

