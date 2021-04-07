Advertisement

‘Unicornify’ the ballpark set for July 23

Event at the Bowling Green ballpark featuring unicorn rides and post game fireworks
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are looking to make your summer more magical. ‘Unicornify the ballpark’ Friday is July 23, according to a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Unicorn Night will include FREE unicorn rides, a light up unicorn horn giveaway, unicorn sundaes, and post-game fireworks.

Individual game tickets go on sale April 24.

