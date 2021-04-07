Western Kentucky University extends educator discount to border states

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Western Kentucky University will extend its educator discount to teachers in Kentucky’s border states. The decision comes on the heels of the $350 Kentucky Educator Discount announced last summer and exists as another recruitment tool to ensure WKU receives high-caliber teacher candidates.

“We recognize that educators interested in pursuing their graduate degrees may live just across state lines,” Corinne Murphy, Dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, said. “The new initiative aims to consider those educators who may have interest in our Masters of Advanced Teacher Education programs or be WKU alumni interested in resuming study at their alma mater.”

The discounted credit hour rate will afford teachers access to a graduate education from a national leader in educator preparation. Program options allow teachers the flexibility to specialize in the advanced teaching and learning of focused areas which serve to support the unique needs of their home districts and communities such as gifted education, instructional design, and teaching English language learners. Additionally, students participating in the recently redesigned master’s degree program may benefit from job-embedded practicum opportunities.

The Masters of Advanced Teacher Education Program is now considering applications for the 2021 year. Those seeking more information on the Border State Discount and other educational opportunities may click here. Please apply to the WKU Graduate School for program consideration.

