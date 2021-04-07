What to know about scheduling your in-person unemployment appointment Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, April 7 at 12 p.m. Central Time, there will be an option on kcc.ky.gov to schedule an in-person appointment for unemployment assistance at Bowling Green’s location of the Kentucky Career Center.

While you can schedule your appointment on Wednesday, those appointments will not start taking place until April 15.

“What I’m told is when you put your zip code in, if you’re in our region, then you’ll get kind of vectored towards the Kentucky Career Center Bowling Green for an in-person appointment,” Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board, explained.

Sowards said while you are making an appointment for the Bowling Green location, the online system is still operated by the state. It is expected that several people will go to make an appointment at the same time, and people will be seen on a a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

Bowling Green’s location of the Kentucky Career Center will be able to service about 52 people per day as of now.

“You want to try to get in as quickly as you can, and get in, in those first two weeks,” Sowards explained.

Once appointments are booked up those first two weeks, you will only be able to get in two weeks from the time you make an appointment starting April 19. For example, if you go to make an appointment on April 19, you won’t be able to get in until at least May 3, and so on.

“If you don’t have an appointment, we’re not going to be able to see you, it’s just that’s just how it’s set up right now,” Sowards said. If you come without an appointment, you will be turned away.

“Be persistent and be patient trying to get an appointment, because I know it’s been difficult all year, I can’t promise it’s going to be any easier,” Sowards said. “Whenever you do get an appointment, we’re here to serve you and we’re here to take care of you the best that we can.”

Sowards said the Kentucky Career Center in Bowling Green will not be able to help if your case is under appeal, or if a 1099 statement has incorrect information on it.

“We can’t fix that locally, that’s got to be fixed by, there’s personnel in Frankfort in the labor cabinet that can address that and fix that, but we can’t do it locally,” Sowards explained.

Sowards and his team have worked the last five weeks to come up with a plan to efficiently help people with their unemployment claims while following COVID-19 guidelines.

