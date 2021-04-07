WKU’s ‘Walk a Mile in her Shoes’ raises more than $5,000 for Hope Harbor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, WKU’s Interfraternity County held its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. The organization was not able to host the event last year because of COVID-19.

Throughout the month of March, IFC collected donations for Hope Harbor, and on Tuesday men from multiple Greek and other organizations walked about a mile in high heels to bring awareness to sexual assault.

“I believe this has been our biggest turnout since we’ve been doing this. I think we have raised the most amount of money this year, if my calculations are right, we have hit our targeted goal of $5,000 and probably exceeded that if not,” Tribhuwan Singh, IFC’s diversity equity inclusion and activities chair, said.

Because of COVID-19, the men signed for different time slots to walk around campus.

“This year with Western’s COVID Task Force, they helped us in making sure that we’re following the guidelines, and we were finally able to pull this event off,” Singh said.

About 150 men participated in Tuesday’s event.

